Gurugram docs give new life to taxi driver with rare brain haemorrhage

Gurugram, March 9 A 43-year-old taxi driver who suffered a rare brain haemorrhage has been given a new lease of life, said doctors at a hospital here on Saturday.

The man, the sole breadwinner for his family, was rushed to Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, in a state of deep coma. He had a massive brain impact resulting from a slip and fall at home while climbing the stairs.

The man was first rushed to a nearby hospital, and owing to his serious condition, he was referred to Manipal Hospital.

Doctors found that he had an extradural haemorrhage -- a condition of blood clotting and skull fracture, which could have turned fatal if delayed.

The team of doctors took the patient for an emergency surgery within 15 minutes of his evaluation and admission.

The surgery saved his life, and his brain started to recover within 12 hours of surgery, said the hospital in a statement. Significant progress was also observed within 24 hours.

"Head injuries are very common in slip and fall cases, but this patient had an extradural haemorrhage which is a rare condition, and only 1 out of 10 patients happen to come with this condition due to a severe injury to the head," Nishant Shanker Yagnick, Senior Consultant - Neurosurgery.

"Due to the hard hit on the ground, the patient had a fracture in the skull, which required immediate surgery and with timely intervention, we were able to save his life. It's just a matter of a few minutes which can lead to mortality in such cases,” he added.

The patient is doing well now, the doctors said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor