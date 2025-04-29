‘Gyan Post’ to ensure that education reaches every individual: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi, April 29 The government has announced 'Gyan Post', a new service to make the delivery of educational, social, cultural and religious books more affordable through post offices across the country.

The 'Gyan Post' service will be operational at all departmental post offices across India from May 1.

The service reflects India Post’s continued commitment to supporting education and reaching learners in every part of the country, according to the Ministry of Communications.

Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, announced the publication of the gazette notification regarding 'Gyan Post.’

'Gyan Post' has been created to ensure that a textbook, a preparation guide, or a cultural book can travel the last mile, reaching even the most remote village or town.

Scindia said that “under the new education policy and syllabus, ‘Gyan Post’ serves as a vital delivery mechanism for ensuring that education reaches every individual.

Designed to support learning and knowledge-sharing, 'Gyan Post' offers affordable options for sending books and printed educational materials through India’s vast postal network. The service is priced to encourage wider access.

Books and printed educational materials sent under 'Gyan Post' will be trackable and transported through surface mode to ensure cost-effective delivery.

The packages can be sent at highly affordable rates, starting from only Rs 20 for packets up to 300 grams and maximum of Rs 100 for packets up to 5 kilograms (taxes as applicable).

Only non-commercial, educational material will be eligible under 'Gyan Post'.

Publications of a business or commercial nature, or containing advertisements (other than incidental announcements or book lists), will not be accepted under this service. Each book must carry the name of the printer or publisher as per prescribed conditions, according to the ministry.

Through 'Gyan Post', India Post reaffirms its enduring commitment to public service, helping bridge the education gap, one book at a time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor