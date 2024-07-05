Haryana to introduce smart classrooms in 1,000 more primary schools: Chief Secy

Chandigarh, July 5 To revolutionise education through technology and elevate learning outcomes for children, the Haryana government has decided to introduce smart classrooms in an additional 1,000 government primary schools under the SAMPARK programme, Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad said on Friday.

In a virtual conference with all the Deputy Commissioners, he said over 6,600 primary schools in Haryana currently benefit from smart classrooms, and this expansion aims to further integrate innovative educational technologies into the primary education system.

Prasad expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, emphasising the state’s commitment to enhancing foundational learning. He highlighted the introduction of smart classrooms marks a significant stride towards providing students with a better education experience.

He also underscored the collaborative effort with the SAMPARK Foundation to achieve a technologically advanced and inclusive education system, directing all Deputy Commissioners to oversee the effective implementation of the SAMPARK programme in their respective districts.

Additional Chief Secretary, School Education, Vineet Garg said the introduction of smart classrooms has already led to a 35 to 40 per cent increase in learning outcomes and micro competencies among students in primary schools. He highlighted the SAMPARK Foundation's role in providing extensive training to teachers, equipping them with the necessary skills to effectively utilize new technologies.

SAMPARK Foundation President K. Rajeshwar Rao lauded Haryana for becoming the first state in the country in the effective implementation of the NIPUN Bharat Programme. The foundation currently covers 1.25 lakh government schools across eight states.

