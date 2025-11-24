‘He ruled hearts and screens like a colossus’: Union ministers mourn passing of Dharmendra

New Delhi, Nov 24 Tributes poured in from top members of the Union Cabinet on Monday as the nation mourned the death of veteran actor Dharmendra, remembered fondly as Indian cinema’s beloved "He-Man."

Leaders described his passing as a profound loss that marks the end of an era defined by warmth, simplicity, and timeless performances.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Dharmendra’s demise was not merely the loss of a celebrated actor but “the end of an era that redefined simplicity, emotion, and intimacy on screen.”

Reflecting on the emotional impact of his films, Goyal noted that Dharmendra’s characters made audiences “laugh, cry, and sometimes moved us to the core.” He prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the actor’s family and admirers.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also shared his grief, recalling how Dharmendra’s vibrant personality and magnetic screen presence left an everlasting imprint on Indian cinema.

"A stylish, suave and immensely talented actor who held an unshakeable sway over cinegoers for decades with his spellbinding performances and charismatic screen presence, Dharmendra Ji will always be remembered as a down-to-earth, affable and kind human being who ruled hearts and screens like a colossus," Puri wrote on X.

"As someone who grew up watching the many memorable films of this proud son of Punjab and a former BJP parliamentarian from Bikaner, I join legions of his fans and admirers in mourning his sad demise. I offer heartfelt condolences to his family and friends in their hour of grief. Om Shanti!" the minister added.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said Dharmendra’s demise was a significant loss both to Indian cinema and to public life.

Highlighting the actor’s versatility, Sonowal noted that Dharmendra brought alive countless unforgettable characters—from romance to action—helping shape a new cinematic identity for India.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Dharmendra ji. It is a monumental loss for Indian cinema and public life," Sonowal said.

"From action to romance to timeless classics, he redefined Indian cinema through the countless characters he played on the silver screen. His enduring legacy will continue to guide & enrich generations. My condolences and prayers to the bereaved family, friends and admirers," he added.

