Hemant Jain appointed as new PHDCCI President

New Delhi, Oct 12 Hemant Jain has taken charge as new President of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), it was announced on Saturday. He succeeds Sanjeev Agrawal, who now assumes the role of immediate former president at the leading industry chamber.

Rajeev Juneja has taken over as the Senior Vice President and Anil Gupta as Vice President, PHDCCI, the industry chamber said in a statement.

Jain said it is an honour to lead PHDCCI at this pivotal time.

“I am committed to building on the strong foundation laid by my predecessors and working closely with all stakeholders to drive innovation, industry growth, and a self-reliant India for Viksit Bharat at 2047, marching towards the peak of progress,” he mentioned.

Juneja said he will work alongside Jain to further strengthen the Chamber’s initiatives and foster a positive business environment in India.

Dr Ranjeet Mehta, CEO and Secretary General, PHDCCI, welcomed the new leadership team and said that they are fortunate to have such accomplished leaders guiding PHDCCI as an institution.

“Their combined expertise and vision will be invaluable as we continue to advocate for the interests of the industry and contribute to nation-building efforts,” Mehta added.

Outgoing president Agrawal said that under Hemant Jain’s leadership, the Chamber will continue to scale new heights and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the annual session of PHDCCI, saying that political stability and policy continuity will bring rigour to reforms, thus fostering the development process towards becoming 'Viksit Bharat'.

The Home Minister said these are crucial times for the Indian industry to grow faster, towards the aim to create a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the policy ecosystem has been placed to expand the size and scale of Indian industries," he told the gathering.

