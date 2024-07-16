Hiring Alert: Tesla, xAI Are Looking To Hire Networking Engineers and Technicians, Says Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk has said that Tesla and XAI are looking to hire networking engineers and technicians. The X owner posted on his official social media handle, "Both @Tesla and @xAI are looking to hire networking engineers and technicians."

xAI is an artificial intelligence (AI) venture. xAI announced in May that it had secured $6 billion (over Rs 50,000 crore) in Series B funding from prominent investors like Valor Equity Partners, Vy Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal and Kingdom Holding, among others.

In November, xAI launched Grok, an AI assistant. “Grok is an AI modelled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. It is intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask!” says the official statement.