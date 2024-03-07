HMD indigenously develops safety needle syringes, to produce 200 mn a year

New Delhi, March 7 Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD) on Thursday announced the launch of first-of-its kind Dispojekt single use syringes that comes with a safety needle.

The new safety syringes will help to reduce prevalence of accidental needle stick injuries (NSIs) among health workers, infection risk as well as control cost of disposal and training.

The company, in a statement, said it aims to produce 200 million syringes and needles per annum.

"Dispojekt safety needle syringes are going to be the game changer in the global fight against NSIs. We are aiming to initially produce 200 million syringes and needles per annum for which we have invested approximately Rs 70 crore in the first phase," said Sohail Nath, Executive Director, in the statement.

"In the second phase, we will increase the capacity to 300 million pieces per annum by investing another Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore," added Sohail.

The overall prevalence of NSIs in India in 2021 was 20.1 per cent, according to a recent study in the International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health.

It has been observed that NSIs prevalence among nurses was 31.3 per cent, technicians 37.5 per cent, ward boys and other staff 15 per cent, and sweepers of public and private hospitals 15.6 per cent.

HMD produces over 4 billion injection needles per annum, catering to the needs of its primary markets comprising India, Europe, the US, Middle East, and its secondary markets of South-East Asia and Africa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor