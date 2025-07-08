Home-cooked veg, non-veg thalis get cheaper in June as inflation cools

New Delhi, July 8 The cost of home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis declined 8 per cent and 6 per cent (year-on-year), respectively, in June, a report showed on Tuesday.

The decline in vegetarian thali cost on-year was due to a sharp drop in prices of vegetables on a high base, according to the Crisil Intelligence report.

“The cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis declined on-year in June, driven by softening vegetable prices. Tomato prices, in particular, saw a sharp on-year decline,” said Pushan Sharma, Director, Crisil Intelligence.

In coming months, however, “we expect thali costs to inch up sequentially as seasonal changes push up vegetable prices. Onion prices are expected to rise moderately due to the absence of fresh arrivals and controlled release of stored rabi stock,” Sharma mentioned.

For tomato, weak summer sowing is expected to lead to a sequential increase in prices, adding to the upward pressure on thali costs.

Tomato prices fell 24 per cent on-year to Rs 32 per kg in June from Rs 42 per kg in June 2024, driven by a high base effect linked to lower yields last year.

Prices of potato and onion declined 20 per cent and 27 per cent on-year, respectively, on a high base.

Along with lower vegetable prices, an estimated 3 per cent on-year drop in broiler prices — which make up about 50 per cent of a non-vegetarian thali’s cost — drove down the cost of a non-vegetarian thali, said the report.

On-month, the cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis rose 3 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, in June 2025.

The average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man’s expenditure.

