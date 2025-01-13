Home sales priced above Rs 1 crore up 80 pc in NCR, Rs 2-5 crore properties up 38 pc

New Delhi, Jan 13 Amid sustained demand for spacious homes with state-of-the-art amenities, the National Capital Region (NCR) saw properties priced Rs 1 crore and above accounting for 80 per cent of the total residential units sold in 2024, a report showed on Monday.

Within this segment, the Rs 1 crore-Rs 2 crore and Rs 2 crore-Rs 5 crore bracket saw the most significant activity, driven by affluent homebuyers prioritising quality living spaces, as per the Knight Frank India report.

In 2024, the NCR recorded the highest sales volume in the ticket size category of Rs 2 crore-Rs 5 crore across eight markets in the country.

With sales of 18,997 units, NCR led the sales of this ticket size segment, contributing 38 per cent of the overall volume across eight markets in the country. The Rs 2 crore-Rs 5 crore segment in NCR witnessed a significant increase of 84 per cent from the residential sales of 10,311 units in 2023, according to the data.

“Gurugram and key locations of Noida and Greater Noida continue to draw a substantial interest among homebuyers in the higher ticket size segment,” said Mudassir Zaidi, Executive Director–North, Knight Frank India.

The Rs 1 crore-Rs 2 crore ticket size segment recorded sales of 19,111 units, highest sales volume for any ticket size segment in NCR’s residential market. The segment has contributed over 33 per cent of the residential sales in NCR.

The Rs 5 crore-Rs 10 crore segment saw a growth of 34.6 per cent, from 5,469 units in 2023 to 7,361 units in 2024.

In the Rs 10 crore-Rs 20 crore segment, NCR witnessed an increase of 44 per cent in sales volume from 275 units in 2023 to 397 units in 2024.

NCR witnessed a significant increase in the sales for the category above Rs 50 crore from six units in 2023 to 49 units in 2024, said the report.

