Homegrown wearable brand boAt enters Nepal

New Delhi, Feb 28 Homegrown consumer electronics brand boAt on Monday announced to foray into Nepal by launching its top-selling wearable portfolio in the neighbouring country.

Imagine Marketing Limited, the maker of boAt, announced a partnership with TeleTalk Pvt Ltd, a part of Ramesh Corp (a company based out of Nepal), as the national distributor of Imagine's products in Nepal.

The association will enable the companies to meet the evolving needs of customers by delivering high-quality and aspirational lifestyle-focused hearable and wearable products in the growing Nepalese market, the company said in a statement.

"It is an important step for us as we strive to put an Indian brand on the global map," said Vivek Gambhir, CEO, Imagine Marketing Limited.

Imagine Marketing Limited has made significant investments in developing its platforms, including investing in the areas of design, research and development of its products, and technology relationships through BoAt Labs.

It recently entered into a joint venture with Dixon Technologies Limited for manufacturing and developing Bluetooth-enabled hearable products and other electronic products.

"Through our partnership, we aim to provide consumers in Nepal the best quality product at an affordable price," said Pratik Jalan, Executive Director, TeleTalk Pvt. Ltd.

India's true wireless stereo (TWS) market witnessed 60 per cent (on-year) growth in shipment volumes in 2021 to reach 21 million units.

Homegrown brand BoAt captured the top spot for the sixth consecutive quarter, according to Counterpoint Research.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor