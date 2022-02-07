Honeywell appoints Rajesh Rege as new India market head

New Delhi, Feb 7 Technology company Honeywell on Monday announced the appointment of Rajesh Rege as country president for India.

As the country leader, Rege will head Honeywell's India strategy that focuses on the company's growth pillars of shaping a diversified portfolio of products and solutions tailored to the India market.

"Rajesh Rege joins a highly capable leadership team in Honeywell's High Growth Regions (HGR) and Honeywell India and will help build strong stakeholder engagements, offer innovative solutions to customers, and develop winning teams that can drive strong growth," Ben Driggs, President, HGR, Honeywell said in a statement.

Rege will be responsible for the continued growth of India operations across Honeywell's four strategic business groups: Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT), Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT), Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS).

Rege has more than 32 years of rich corporate experience and his last assignment was with Microsoft, where he was Executive Director, leading the Technology and Cloud Solutions business for India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor