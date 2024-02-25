Honor debuts AI-powered Magic6 Pro smartphone at MWC 2024

Barcelona, Feb 25 Global technology brand Honor on Sunday introduced AI-powered Magic6 Pro smartphone along with human-centric intent-based AI and a suite of smart devices with global partners.

During its keynote, the company not only announced the global launch of the Magic6 Pro, but also MagicBook Pro 16, that are equipped with platform-level AI to empower human-centric experiences.

"We are delighted to announce the global launch of the new Honor smartphones and AI PC with industry-leading AI capabilities, while breaking boundaries in human-device interaction,” said George Zhao, CEO of Honor Device Co, Ltd.

The company unveiled MagicOS 8.0, the latest version of its Android-based operating system that introduces fully empowered platform-level AI and the industry's first intent-based UI.

Honor has brought on-device AI with open-source LlaMA 2 inside the Magic6 Pro, which can complete functions such as Q&A, text creation, and reading comprehension in an offline environment.

The company debuted an improved ‘Falcon Camera System’ powered by an AI model trained with a database that is 28 times larger over the previous generation.

The Magic6 Pro includes ‘AI Motion Sensing Capture’, an advanced AI capture algorithm that effortlessly predicts and captures decisive moments in ultra-high definition, said the company.

In addition to its durability, the Magic6 Pro features an industry-leading 6.8-inch low-power ‘LTPO Eye Comfort Display’, delivering an exceptional viewing experience.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, bringing a 30 per cent improvement in CPU performance and a 25 per cent increase GPU performance to the new devices.

The Magic6 Pro will be available in Black and Epi Green colours, starting at 1,299 euros.

Available in white and midnight black, the MagicBook Pro 16 will be available starting from Q2 2024. The Honor Pad 9 will be priced at 349 euros.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor