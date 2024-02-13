HONOR set to launch HONOR CHOICE smartwatch with swim-proof durability

New Delhi, Feb 13 Expanding the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) devices segment, HONOR is set to introduce latest smartwatch with a built-in HONOR Health app, designed to monitor the active lifestyle.

Packed with innovative features such as an AMOLED Ultra-thin display, built-in multi-system GNSS, one-click SOS calling, and ultra-long battery life, the smartwatch is 5 ATM water resistant that makes it a perfect companion for water activities like swimming, surfing, etc. The smartwatch seamlessly integrates with your smartphone for a connected experience.

Here are the top 5 features that make the HONOR CHOICE Watch a must-have:

1: Innovative display technology

The cutting-edge display technology of the watch helps the user experience unparalleled clarity with a resolution of up to 410x502 and a remarkable 332 PPI retina-level display precision on a spacious 1.95-inch screen, captivating your vision right on your wrist. Deeply focusing on the "vision" on your wrist, this device combines 75 per cent screen-to-body ratio with a dynamic 60Hz refresh rate, delivering a seamlessly integrated and visually engaging encounter.

Featuring 8 pre-installed and 21 dynamic "Always-on display" watch faces, this device provides uninterrupted convenience by staying active without the need for wrist-raising, ensuring it is always accessible.

2: Swim-proof durability with 5ATM

Designed with a 5ATM water resistance level, this watch is versatile and perfect for swimming and surfing, showcasing exceptional waterproof capabilities. It remains undeterred by adverse weather conditions, serving as a dependable fitness partner ready to accompany you through any weather challenges.

3: All-in 1 built-in multi-system GNSS

This watch enables you to experience fast and accurate positioning, enhancing overall navigation and tracking capabilities with the built-in advanced technology of the GNSS satellite positioning chip. Supporting five major global satellite positioning systems- GPS+ GLONASS + GALILEO + BDS+QZSS, it guarantees precise location tracking, leaving a detailed trace of every step you take.

4: All-day health companion: HONOR Health

Whether day or night, the watch diligently monitors your health all-day and traces changes, providing a vigilant guard over your health. The watch facilitates One-click measurement of heart rate, SpO2 and stress levels, typically completed within 60 seconds.

The fully upgraded heart rate algorithm and advanced sensors, this device offers continuous and accurate monitoring of your heart rate. For SpO2 monitoring, the watch's sensors use red and infrared light, advanced algorithms, and personalized reminders to estimate and monitor blood oxygen levels, helping in proactive health management and improved overall performance.

The smartwatch is seamlessly connected with a smartphone with the HONOR Health app that is designed to monitor health conditions and additionally offers a slew of unique and customized free-of-cost work out modules for various outdoor and fitness activities. The innovative all-day Stress monitoring function actively evaluates stress levels by continuously collecting heart rate signals at intervals, making it a dedicated companion for monitoring both physical and mental health.

5: Ultra-long battery life

With a 300mAh capacity battery, the watch boasts an impressive 12 days of typical usage on one charge, even while continuously monitoring sleep for 7 hours nightly. Featuring the convenience of magnetic suction charging, a single full charge per week is adequate to fulfill your daily requirements, guaranteeing enduring and effective battery performance.

Apart from the above-mentioned features, the watch also seamlessly connects, calls, and ensures safety with Bluetooth 5.3, enabling one-click calling and SOS functionality directly from your wristwatch.

Additionally, it offers personalized deep breathing exercises, hydration alerts, menstrual cycle tracking with management and reminders, and sedentary alerts through the app, providing a comprehensive range of features to enhance your well-being. Encompassing over a hundred workout modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, elliptical, rowing, and more, this device caters to nearly all sports scenarios — from outdoor pursuits to gym workouts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor