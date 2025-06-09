How to Get Your Brand Featured in AI Search

Search is changing fast. People aren’t just typing keywords anymore. They’re asking questions. And AI tools like Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE), ChatGPT, and others are answering with summaries, not just links.

If your brand isn’t showing up in those summaries, you’re invisible. That matters. Because more than half of users now say they trust these AI-generated overviews just as much as traditional search results.

The good news? You can optimise for this new world. It just takes a shift in how you create content and structure your presence online.

Know How AI Search Actually Works

AI Tools Pull From Trusted Sources

Large language models (LLMs) pull their answers from public websites. That means your content needs to be crawlable, structured, and helpful. AI is more likely to use your content if it answers common questions clearly and matches user intent.

You don’t need to be famous. You just need to be useful. A clear headline, short paragraphs, and real examples go a long way.

One marketer told us, "We ranked number one for years, but didn’t show in AI summaries. Once we added FAQs and made our language more conversational, we got featured."

Conversational Style Wins

Google’s AI prefers natural language. If your content sounds like a helpful person explaining something, that’s a green flag. If it sounds like keyword-stuffed marketing copy, you’re less likely to be picked.

Write like you speak. Use headings that match real questions. Keep it short and clear.

Create Content Built for AI Answers

Use Question-Based Headings

Think like the user. What would someone actually ask in a search? Use that as your heading.

For example:

How much does SEO cost for small businesses? What are the side effects of creatine? Can you remove a bad review from Google?

These questions are more likely to get picked up by AI overviews.

Add Simple, Direct Answers First

Put the answer right under the heading. One or two sentences. Then expand with more detail. That helps AI scrape the info and place it in a summary.

Structure Using Schema Markup

Add schema where you can. FAQPage, HowTo, Product, and Organization schema help search tools understand your page.

If you’re not a developer, use a WordPress plugin or builder that supports it. You don’t need to write code.

Get Credible Mentions in Other Places

Backlinks Still Matter

AI uses authority as a signal. If respected sites link to you, or mention your brand by name, your chances of being included in summaries go up.

This doesn’t mean buying backlinks. It means doing something worth writing about. Try guest posts, data studies, or helpful tools that other sites want to share.

Be Active in Authoritative Communities

If your name or company keeps showing up on Reddit, Quora, Substack, or LinkedIn in helpful ways, AI tools take notice. These platforms are part of their source base.

Top Shelf Reputation, for example, was featured in a product comparison overview after multiple users mentioned their service in comment threads and forums.

Build a Clean, Trusted Brand Footprint

Make sure your website loads fast, has an About page, and links to real social media. If AI tools can’t verify that you’re a real business, they may skip you.

Optimise Your Brand for AI Mentions

Repeat Core Info the Same Way

Your brand name, location, services, and tagline should be consistent across your site and platforms. Don’t confuse search tools with different spellings or slogans.

For example, don’t say "TopShelf Rep" on one page and "Top Shelf Reputation" on another.

List Your Experts by Name

If your team has experts, feature them. Use their full names and add bios. AI search often pulls quotes and insights from individuals, not just brands.

A bakery in Shoreditch saw their pastry chef quoted in a food roundup after they added a short bio page with a few tips and stories.

Track What Works and Adjust

Use AI Tools to See What It Sees

Try asking questions about your niche in ChatGPT or Google SGE. See which sites it pulls from. Are you in there? If not, what kind of answers are being shown?

This gives you real-time feedback on what kind of content gets rewarded.

Watch Search Console for New Patterns

If AI summaries start pulling traffic from your site, you might see odd search queries or impressions. Watch for those. They can show what topics AI thinks you’re an authority on.

Double down on those. Expand them. Add supporting articles.

Final Thought

AI is changing how people discover brands. It rewards clear answers, helpful structure, and consistent signals. That means any business, big or small, can show up if they put in the work.

“Conversational AI is changing the way people discover brands,” said Nicholas Sgalitzer, founder of Sgalitzer Technologies. “If your business doesn’t show up with clear, structured information, you’re invisible to the tools shaping modern search.”

Don’t just focus on page one anymore. Focus on being the answer. The AI answer.

Search isn’t about just being seen. It’s about being trusted. And that starts with showing up in the right place, at the right time, with the right message.