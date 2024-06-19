How Yoga made Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma fearless in space

Bengaluru, June 19 NV Raghuram, yoga teacher of Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma and the founder of Yoga Bharati, on Wednesday revealed that yoga made Sharma "fearless and more adaptable than any other astronaut" in his team.

He was sharing some of Sharma's encounters in space at a conference on 'Yoga for Space' here.

The Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy (CCRYN), in collaboration with Svyasa, organised the conference at S-Vyasa University, Bengaluru, to mark the 10th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2024.

The conference's focus was on the convergence of experts from various fields to enhance society, including astronauts.

According to Ministry of AYUSH, these initiatives aim to raise awareness in society and promote vigorous yoga practice, recognising that a healthy individual fosters a healthy society, as proclaimed by the theme of ‘IDY 2024’.

Dr Raghavendra Rao, Director of the Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy, Delhi, shed light on the inclusivity and diversity inherent in the IDY journey, showcasing yoga practices in extreme conditions on land, in the ocean, and throughout a day spanning from Japan to California, culminating in the exploration of yoga in space with this conference.

Dr BR Ramakrishnan, Pro-Chancellor of S-Vyasa University, spoke about the amalgamation of ancient wisdom with space science, stressing the convergence of the best from the East and the West.

This year's IDY celebrations will be held in Srinagar, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again at the helm.

In the last 10 years, IDY has set four Guinness Book of World Records.

As a special initiative, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will organise 'Yoga for Space' to mark the 'IDY 2024'. All scientists and officials of ISRO will perform yoga together as per guidelines.

