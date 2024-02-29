HP introduces new range of printers for SMBs in India

New Delhi, Feb 29 PC and printer major HP on Thursday introduced a new range of 'OfficeJet Pro' printers, tailored to meet the printing needs of SMBs in India.

The new range includes -- OfficeJet Pro 9720 and 9730 Wide Format All-in-One series, OfficeJet Pro 9130 All-in-One series, and OfficeJet Pro 8120 All-in-One series. The HP OfficeJet Pro series comes available at a starting price of Rs 21,562.

"Our OfficeJet Pro series offers features such as A3 printing capabilities, large touch screens, integrated security, and connectivity, tailored to meet the diverse needs of SMBs in India," Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India, said in a statement.

"This range ensures that every SMB and hybrid worker finds the ideal printer solution, fostering productivity and growth in any work environment, from home offices to larger settings," he added.

According to the company, the OfficeJet Pro series includes an innovative range of industry-first wide-format business Inkjet printers with P3 colour support, ensuring vibrant and precise colour reproduction across various media sizes, up to A3 for both printing and scanning.

The series also prioritises user experience with larger touch screens and a modern interface, helping businesses navigate easily.

The series incorporates up to 45 per cent recycled plastic, aligning with HP's commitment to eco-friendly practices.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor