HP launches new Pavilion Plus laptops for young Indian users

New Delhi, Oct 18 PC and printer major HP on Wednesday introduced its latest Pavilion Plus notebooks with top-notch features in India for the young consumers.

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 laptop is available in Warm Gold and Natural Silver colours at a starting price of Rs 1,24,999.

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 laptop is available in Moonlight Blue and Natural Silver at a starting price of Rs 91,999, said the company.

The new portfolio comes with IMAX-enhanced display for a superior viewing experience.

The laptops are powered by latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, AMD Ryzen 7 series processors and up to NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics for a seamless performance.

Equipped with HP Presence 2.0 for smart-AI features, the laptops enable better collaboration and productivity, said the company.

“The new HP Pavilion Plus laptops are designed to seamlessly accommodate the hybrid lifestyles of our users, featuring intuitive design, an IMAX-enhanced display for a great viewing experience and smart AI features for productivity and privacy,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India.

Through HP Presence 2.0, you can elevate their video conferencing experiences and boost collaboration.

With the ability to blur backgrounds and replace them with custom images, individuals can enhance their video calls.

The 'Auto Frame' feature guarantees that users remain in focus even while moving during video calls.

Moreover, these laptops provide options for adjusting lighting and correcting skin tones, enabling users to present themselves in the best light, irrespective of lighting conditions, said HP.

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 allows users to power their pursuits with 68 Whr capacity battery life. With 5MP IR camera, consumers can stay connected with family, friends or collaborating with colleagues.

The Pavilion Plus 16 with 120Hz variable refresh rate comes with a manual camera shutter along with Windows Hello for added privacy.

The Pavilion Plus 14 laptops weigh 1.4 kg and are 17.5 mm thin. The users can enjoy battery power for up to 13 hours of video playback.

