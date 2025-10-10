Hyderabad clocks 70 pc rise in residential property registrations in value terms in Sep

New Delhi, Oct 10 Home registrations in Hyderabad reached Rs 4,804 crore in value terms in September, marking a 70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 3 per cent rise from the previous month, a report said on Friday.

Overall, residential property registrations in the city rose by 35 per cent YoY and 1 per cent month-on-month (MoM) in September.

According to a Knight Frank report, registrations remained strong despite the observance of the Shradh or Pitra Paksha period, as it was immediately followed by the festive season, starting from September 22.

According to the report, registrations of homes valued above Rs 1 crore increased sharply by 151 per cent YoY, as the premiumization trend continued to gain strength in Hyderabad.

The share of this segment in overall registrations rose to 22 per cent.

In value terms, homes priced above Rs 1 crore contributed a dominant 53 per cent of the total transaction value, underscoring the sustained demand for premium housing, the report noted.

The majority of the registered properties in Hyderabad were concentrated in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 square feet (sq ft), accounting for 67 per cent of all registrations.

Properties of over 2,000 sq ft accounted for 15 per cent of the total registrations as compared with the 13 per cent registered during September 2024.

“Hyderabad’s residential market continues to exemplify strength and aspiration, sustaining its growth momentum even during traditionally subdued periods like the ‘Shradh’ fortnight. The sharp 35 per cent annual rise in registrations and a 70 per cent surge in value highlight not just volume expansion but the city’s steady march toward premiumisation," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

"Homes priced above Rs 1 crore now make up over one-fifth of all registrations and more than half of transaction value — a clear reflection of evolving buyer preferences for larger, high-value homes,” Baijal added.

The Hyderabad residential market spans four districts: Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy.

"At the district level, Rangareddy accounted for 45 per cent of property registrations, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri at 40 per cent. Hyderabad district contributed the remaining 14 per cent of total registrations," the report noted.

