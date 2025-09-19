Hydrogen offers immense potential for space missions, transport, clean energy: ISRO Chairman

Bengaluru, Sep 19 Hydrogen is set to play a transformative role in India’s space missions, transportation, and clean energy future, said Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO, on Friday.

Speaking at a National Workshop on ‘Hydrogen Fuel Technologies and Future Trends’ at Alliance University, Bengaluru, in association with the Indian Institute of Science, he highlighted the applications of hydrogen in engines and turbines, beyond rockets.

Narayanan also pointed out India’s advancements in hydrogen technology and the global need to use clean fuel.

“The world today faces twin challenges: the growing demand for energy and the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In this context, hydrogen, one of the greenest and cleanest fuels available to us, is a beacon of hope. It remains key in many of our breakthroughs at ISRO,” the ISRO chief said.

He noted the successful launch of the GSLV Mk III rocket, marking its 100th successful mission in January.

“It was powered by a cryogenic stage using liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, a technology once denied to India but now mastered by the country. Last year, we demonstrated a 100-watt oxygen-based fuel cell in space, with a 20-kilowatt version under testing,” Narayanan said.

“Beyond rockets, hydrogen has applications in aircraft, trains, automobiles, and fuel cells,” he added.

He noted how in 2010-11, ISRO and Tata Motors collaborated to build a hydrogen fuel cell-powered bus, which was safely tested despite concerns, proving our confidence in the technology.

“In June 2025, five hydrogen-powered buses began commercial operations. Companies like BHEL and NTPC are now working on hydrogen systems and gas turbine engines,” Narayanan said.

He also cautioned against ignoring safety risks, as hydrogen flames are colourless and dangerous, and stressed the urgent need for better hydrogen sensors to millisecond-level detection.

On the achievements of ISRO in cryogenic engines, Narayanan stated that we now have three cryogenic propulsion systems flying.

Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Chairman, CIIS and Member, NITI Aayog, reinforced the call for a robust hydrogen economy.

“India must accelerate its journey towards a hydrogen economy if we are to achieve our net-zero ambitions. Hydrogen offers immense potential across mobility, industrial heating, and energy generation,” he said.

