Hyundai chief hints at collaboration with Toyota on hydrogen mobility

Seoul, Nov 25 Hyundai Motor Group's chief Euisun Chung has spoken about the possibility of collaboration with Japan's Toyota Motor in areas involving hydrogen-powered mobility.

Chung, executive chair of Hyundai Motor, said, "(Hyundai and Toyota) are discussing hydrogen and trying to collaborate well together."

Chung made the remark while meeting with reporters at the 2024 World Rally Championship (WRC) at Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, reports Yonhap news agency.

The remarks followed Chung's meeting with Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda at the racing event. It was their second meeting in less than a month. It marked the first time Chung has spoken publicly about the possibility of hydrogen cooperation with Toyota.

Prospects of the two automakers' cooperation in the area first emerged after Chung and Toyoda met in late October at a racing event in South Korea, co-organised by the two automakers.

Hyundai currently sells a passenger hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) model, named the Nexo, and has recently unveiled a new FCEV concept model, named the Initium.

The South Korean automaker made its first foray into the field of hydrogen in 1998 by establishing a dedicated hydrogen research organization. In 2000, Hyundai introduced its first hydrogen vehicle in collaboration with US fuel cell company UTC Power.

The Nexo mainly competes with Toyota's Mirai FECV model in the global market.

At the 2024 WRC, Hyundai team driver Thierry Neuville secured the drivers' championship title. The manufacturers' championship went to Toyota.

Chung said the Hyundai team "performed incredibly well" and that he was "very proud of Thierry for taking first place (in the drivers' competition) this time."

He added, "This kind of victory motivates us to continue researching and developing cars with passion and excellence."

