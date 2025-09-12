Hyundai chief vows greater contribution to US economy despite Georgia raid

Seoul, Sep 12 The head of Hyundai Motor Group has pledged to expand the automaker's contribution to the US economy, even as the launch of a battery plant in Georgia faces a delay following an unprecedented immigration raid of workers at the site last week, according to a media report on Friday.

According to Automotive News, Euisun Chung, executive chair of the South Korean auto giant, said at an event hosted by the U.S. publication in Detroit that the United States is Hyundai's biggest and most important market, adding that Hyundai hopes to "contribute more" through expanded investment and eco-friendly vehicles, reports Yonhap news agency.

Chung said Hyundai will continue to develop electric and hydrogen-powered models in response to growing demand for environmentally friendly mobility in the U.S.

The executive chair said he was relieved to learn that hundreds of detained South Korean workers at the construction site in Bryan County near Savannah, Georgia, were returning home safely.

He also expressed hope that Seoul and Washington will work together to build a more stable system for future cooperation, the outlet reported.

Jose Munoz, chief executive officer (CEO) of Hyundai Motor Co., was quoted as saying that the raid will delay the start of the Georgia battery plant, a joint project between Hyundai and South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd., by at least two to three months due to labor shortages.

The total of 316 Korean workers headed back home aboard a chartered plane after their release from a detention center in Folkston, Georgia, on Thursday (local time).

U.S. authorities said the workers were found to be working illegally in the U.S., noting the group included people on short-term or recreational visas that bar them from working. Most Korean workers are said to have been on B-1 temporary visitor visas or entered through the visa waiver program.

Industry watchers here have warned of possible and significant delays in U.S. investment projects by South Korean firms following the incident that many argue may have also seriously dented the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

