Hyundai Motor announces new SUV 'EXTER' in India

New Delhi, April 14 Hyundai Motor India on Friday announced the name of its upcoming SUV Hyundai EXTER, which will offer smart mobility experience to the customers.

According to the company, this new SUV will be an extremely important part of HMI's strong lineup of SUVs that already include VENUE, VENUE N Line, CRETA, ALCAZAR, KONA Electric, TUCSON and IONIQ 5.

"We are proud to announce the name of our new SUV Hyundai EXTER that exemplifies the pulse of Gen Z buyers while empowering them with a smart mobility solution to fuel their wanderlust," Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said in a statement.

"Hyundai EXTER is the 8th model in our line up with an SUV body style and we are confident that this new member to our family will provide further fillip to our growth in SUV sales," he added.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the new Hyundai EXTER SUV draws inspiration from the natural world around it and reflects an identity that is external and focused on the outside.

