Hyundai Motor joins Singapore to boost future mobility cooperation

Seoul, Nov 2 Hyundai Motor, South Korea's leading carmaker, said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with Singapore's science and technology agency to cooperate on advanced technologies on mobility solutions.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the automaker and Singapore's Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) was signed on Friday during the K-Tech Showcase event held in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, reports Yonhap news agency.

Established in 2019 under Singapore's internal affairs ministry, HTX is a research agency that develops advanced technologies in public safety, border security, chemical and biological defense and security systems.

Under the agreement, the two sides agreed to explore joint research on robotics, hydrogen and other future mobility technologies.

Hyundai will carry out a pilot project of technology demonstrations to improve the operational efficiency of Singapore's government fleet using its multipurpose modular electric platform through 2028, which will mark the first mobility technology demonstration conducted with the Asian country's government-operated fleet, the company said.

The project is also expected to contribute to Singapore's electric vehicle (EV) transition and its broader efforts to establish sustainable transportation infrastructure, it added.

The carmaker plans to support vehicle development technologies and directly supply vehicles for operations through partnerships with HTX and the Hyundai Group's innovation centre in Singapore.

"We will continue to lead global innovation based on future technologies, including robotics and hydrogen, while conducting mobility technology demonstrations through this partnership," Kim Il-bum, executive vice president of Hyundai Motor's global policy office, said.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor said it will strengthen collaboration with Nvidia Corp. to accelerate innovation in artificial intelligence (AI)-based future mobility solutions through a new AI infrastructure powered by the U.S. firm's latest Blackwell chips.

The two companies have agreed to jointly develop AI capabilities for mobility solutions, next-generation smart factories and on-device semiconductor technologies that will help enhance Hyundai Motor Group's future competitiveness, Hyundai said.

