Hyundai Motor offers 1st look of upcoming Ioniq 9 electric SUV

Seoul, Oct 30 Hyundai Motor on Wednesday unveiled a teaser image of its upcoming all-electric Ioniq 9 sports utility vehicle, highlighting its massive-yet-sleek exterior design.

The teaser for the three-row electric SUV presents the overall silhouette and the model's elongated wheelbase. Hyundai said the Ioniq 9 draws inspiration from the sleek exteriors and cozy interiors of boats, reports Yonhap news agency.

The Ioniq 9 symbolises the largest vehicle class in Hyundai Motor's Ioniq lineup and the company's inaugural venture into the realm of large electric SUV models.

Hyundai plans to fully unveil the design and features of the Ioniq 9 at a global showcase event next month.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor reached a major milestone of 100 million units in global cumulative production, an achievement accomplished in 57 years since the company's foundation. The company said it delivered its 100 millionth and first vehicle, an Ioniq 5, directly to a customer. The vehicle rolled off the final inspection conveyor belt at the plant's shipping centre during a handover ceremony.

"Reaching global cumulative production of 100 million vehicles is a meaningful milestone that was possible thanks to our customers around the world who have chosen and supported Hyundai Motor since the very beginning," Chang Jae-hoon, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor, had said.

The Ulsan Plant, which began operations in 1968, holds significant historical importance as the birthplace of the development of the Korean automobile industry. The plant serves as a central hub for electrification, with Hyundai currently establishing a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) facility at the site. Hyundai Motor's achievement is seen as one of the fastest growth among global automakers.

The company's global footprint has expanded with production facilities in Turkey, India, the United States and the Czech Republic, contributing to record achievements, including surpassing 50 million vehicles manufactured in 2013.

