Hyundai Motor partners Nvidia on AI, LG Energy inks pact with Aptera Motors

Seoul, Jan 10 Hyundai Motor Group said on Friday it has formed a strategic partnership with Nvidia for the development of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies related to future mobility.

Through the partnership signed in Las Vegas on Thursday (local time), the group plans to enhance key mobility solutions, including those for software-defined vehicles and robotics, and expand the application of AI technology across its business operations.

Specifically, Hyundai Motor intends to leverage digital twin technology to simulate construction and operation of new factories in virtual environments. Using this approach, Hyundai will utilize Nvidia's digital twin platform Omniverse to improve manufacturing efficiency, enhance quality and reduce costs, reports YOnhap news agency.

Additionally, Hyundai Motor will use Nvidia's accelerated computing hardware and generative AI development tools to establish a framework for safe training of AI models with vast amounts of data.

The automotive group also plans to develop AI-powered robots using Nvidia's robotics platform Isaac, and create virtual environments needed for robot training.

"Hyundai Motor Group is making innovative efforts across various fields, including robotics, autonomous driving and smart factories, by leveraging AI technology," Kim Heung-soo, head of the global strategy office at Hyundai Motor Group, said.

Kim added, "Through our collaboration with Nvidia, we aim to solidify and accelerate these innovations, positioning ourselves as a leading company in future mobility."

Meanwhile, LG Energy Solution Ltd has signed a seven-year battery supply deal with US electric vehicle startup Aptera Motors Corp.

LG Energy signed a three-way agreement with Aptera Motors and Korean battery pack maker CTNS to provide the U.S. company with its cylindrical batteries from 2025 through 2031, totalling 4.4 GWh, the company said in a statement.

LG Energy's cylindrical lithium-ion batteries will be installed in the U.S. firm's solar EV, named Aptera, which is set to be released in the U.S. market this year, it said.

CTNS will assemble the Korean battery firm's cylindrical batteries into packs for the supply to Aptera, it added. The company didn't provide the value of the contract.

The Aptera, a two-seat, three-wheeled solar EV, can travel up to 643 kms on a single charge. It is expected to serve as a preferred commuter vehicle as it can travel up to 64 km each day solely on solar power.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor