ICEA, GSA announce strategic collaboration to boost India’s semiconductor ecosystem

Bengaluru, Oct 31 The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) on Friday announced a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating the country's integration into the global semiconductor value chain.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference in Bengaluru, coinciding with the India Semiconductor Leadership Roundtable co-organised by ICEA and GSA.

As part of this collaboration, ICEA and GSA jointly convened the inaugural 'India Semiconductor Leadership Roundtable' here, attended by global and Indian semiconductor leaders and senior policymakers.

Building on this collaboration, ICEA and GSA will jointly organise the 'India Semiconductor Leadership Summit' in 2026, for which the date is to be confirmed.

According to Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, MeitY and CEO, India Semiconductor Mission, the ICEA-GSA collaboration is both timely and strategic.

"It connects the global fabless ecosystem with India’s growing design and manufacturing base, creating a pathway for nurturing Indian fabless champions, upcoming Indian foundries and packaging units," he noted.

Under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the government has approved an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore (about $10 billion) to build semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem. Around 10 projects with investment commitments of nearly Rs 1.6 lakh crore (about $18.2 billion), including a fabrication unit, ATMP/OSAT facilities, and compound-semiconductor initiatives have already been sanctioned, signalling strong implementation momentum.

"Our collaboration with GSA is a strategic step towards positioning India as a vital node in global semiconductor value chains, where design, manufacturing, and innovation converge. This partnership will help translate India’s policy vision into enduring industrial capacity and global leadership," said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA.

Jodi Shelton, CEO of GSA, stated that "we believe that collaboration is the cornerstone of progress. Our partnership with ICEA and ISM reflects a shared commitment to connect India’s dynamic innovation with the reflects a shared commitment to connect India’s dynamic innovation with the global semiconductor ecosystem. Together, we can empower India’s role in design, manufacturing, and talent, while fostering meaningful global linkages that strengthen resilience and shared growth across the entire value chains.”

