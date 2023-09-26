ideaForge and GalaxEye tie up to develop surveillance UAV

Chennai, Sep 26 Space sector start-up GalaxEye Space Solutions Pvt Ltd and drone maker ideaForge Technology Ltd have inked an agreement to jointly develop an unmanned aerial vehicle with Foliage Penetration Radar.

According to the two companies, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with Foliage Penetration Radar (FPR) will be for the Indian security forces.

As per the collaboration, ideaForge will contribute its expertise in UAV technology, skillfully blending it with GalaxEye's state-of-the-art Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology.

Additionally, GalaxEye will provide vital technical support in optimising the integrated solution to deliver enhanced monitoring capabilities even in challenging scenarios.

This FPR system will overcome obstructions like clouds, fog, smoke, mist, camouflage nets, and dense tree-canopy foliage that often hinder surveillance operations.

Further, the MoU also includes the development of a high-resolution 3D imaging FPR.

When mounted on a UAV, this radar will function as an all-weather surveillance payload that can identify objects obscured by foliage or camouflage by providing tactical real-time ground photography.

