'If Chandrayaan lands on the moon, we'll change our 50-foot office sign': magicpin

New Delhi, Aug 23 Hyperlocal e-commerce venture magicpin has pledged to change its 50-feet office sign if Chandrayaan-3 successfully touches down on the lunar surface.

The company will replace its 50-foot "magicpin" sign with a "magicISRO" sign at its IFFCO Chowk location in Gurugram, if Chandrayaan 3 successfully make its mark on the moon today.

"If Chandrayaan lands on the moon we’ll change our 50 FOOT Office Sign from magicpin to magicISRO @ IFFCO chowk Gurgaon. QT & tell us what you’ll do if Chandrayaan 3 lands on the moon and WIN Food & Fashion GOODIES AT 1/10th THE COST, just like the cost of #Chandrayaan3," magicpin posted in X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Moreover, a number of users have posted their pledges in comments when Chandrayaan-3 makes the historic landing.

“If #Chandrayaan3 successfully lands on the moon, I'll follow everyone who likes and repost this post,” a user wrote.

"If chandrayaan 3 lands today i will study everyday for 12-14 hrs for next 3 months," another user said.

One more user commented, "If Chandrayaan 3 lands on the moon, I will throw a office party to all my office staff".

The Indian space agency is focused on landing its moon lander on Wednesday evening and is not looking at any postponement or Plan B. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg).

Couple of days back, the lander got detached from the propulsion module and both are now circling the moon. The rover is inside the lander.

