IIA to build cosmos planetarium in Amaravati

Amaravati, Nov 28 The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) will build a cosmos planetarium of international standards in the Andhra Pradesh state capital, Amaravati.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed between the Andhra Pradesh Capital Regional Development Authority (APCRDA) and the IIA on Friday in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at an event where they laid the foundation stone for the regional headquarters of 15 public sector banks and insurance companies.

"This state-of-the-art facility will bring the wonders of space closer to our students, offering an immersive and visual journey through our universe, its planets, stars, and distant galaxies. The planetarium will drive scientific curiosity, encouraging young minds to dream big and explore new frontiers in astronomy," Naidu posted on X.

Praising the efforts of the state government in developing of quantum hub and artificial intelligence, Finance Minister Sitharaman appealed to the Chief Minister to give priority to basic science subjects, as Andhra Pradesh is known for toppers and experts in science subjects.

She said 3-4 generations of her family went to Varanasi to study sciences. Students from Andhra Pradesh had been dominant in studying sciences at Banaras University.

She lauded the Chief Minister for coming forward to allot land for the Indian Institute of Astrophysics to set up a world-class planetarium in Amaravati and added that the planetarium will help the young minds to talk about astrophysics as they can witness the planets in real time from the centre.

Sitharaman hailed the contribution of IIA Director Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, noting that she set up an observatory at Hanle in Ladakh despite the challenges due to low oxygen in the area. The Union Minister said she visited the observatory, and it was an amazing experience to watch stars and planets in real time.

The IIA is also setting up a planetarium in Mysuru with the latest science, the Union Minister said, adding that the project was taken up under her MPLAD funds and is expected to be completed in January-February next year. She commended IIA for creating interest among school children about astrophysics and noted that the institute is using a new technology in the country.

The Finance Minister said that while India has many planetariums, they conduct shows with recorded visuals of stars. She said at IIA observatories in Hanle and Kodaikanal, one can see all stars and planets in real time. She suggested that the IIA complete the planetarium in Amaravati in one and a half years.

