IIT Guwahati set to become advanced maritime manufacturing hub: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 23 The skill development and innovation initiatives at IIT Guwahati have opened a “practical and result-oriented pathway” for building advanced capabilities in underwater welding, offshore repair and next-generation manufacturing, according to Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The minister lauded the collaborative effort between IIT Guwahati and Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), and observed a live demonstration of 3D metal printing-based repair of a marine propeller undertaken by the IIT Guwahati team during the inaugural ceremony of the Underwater Welding, Offshore Repair and Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) initiative at IIT Guwahati.

Sonowal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “strong and visionary leadership has rapidly strengthened India’s maritime capacity and skilled workforce, modernised port connectivity, expanded inland waterways and accelerated the growth of the blue economy. Assam and the Northeast continue to play an important role in this national advancement.”

“Assam has the potential to become a leading hub for underwater repair and advanced manufacturing, and TIH at IIT Guwahati is poised to become the epicentre of this future,” Sonowal added.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the northeast, the minister said the region’s natural waterways and geographical advantages give it a crucial role in shaping an advanced maritime ecosystem.

“Technologies such as underwater welding, offshore repair and 3D printing are essential for building a faster, reliable and cost-effective maritime and ship repair network,” Sonowal said.

“Traditional dependence on dry docking and imported components increases costs and delays operations. The solution being developed at IIT Guwahati paves the way for practical alternatives that strengthen self-reliance,” he added.

He also expressed satisfaction at the successful completion of the certification program by the first batch of seven candidates, who now hold globally applicable qualifications.

“We remain firmly committed to fostering innovation, strengthening maritime infrastructure and creating skilled employment opportunities for our youth,” Sonowal said, adding that the ministry will respond positively to outcome-oriented proposals from IIT Guwahati and its partners under existing policy and financial frameworks.”

