IIT Hyderabad teams up with Hyundai Mobis for research on India-specific advanced auto tech

Hyderabad, March 16 In a strategic move aimed at accelerating the pace of research in the field of Advanced Automotive Technologies, IIT Hyderabad has joined hands with Mobis India Ltd.

Under the agreement, IIT Hyderabad will leverage its expertise in the field of Mathematical Modeling, Machine Learning, and Hardware prototypes for ADAS to address India-specific challenges in Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Hardware Resource Optimisation techniques for Chassis Software.

Prof B S Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad , said, "With this collaboration, IIT-H aims to strengthen further its expertise in the field of Automotive Industry, specific to Advanced Automotive Technologies like ADAS. This pact will enable our researcher to answer the unsolved challenges and equip IITH to prep industry-ready human resources with the domain expertise to achieve our motto of Inventing & Innovating in Technology for Humanity".

Mobis India Limited, which is one of the R&D Centre for Hyundai Mobis, works on various vehicle Infotainment, Mechatronics (Chassis, Safety, and Vision Systems), and CAE. The focused area will be on software development on many cutting-edge technology projects in automotive. Software Development projects executed at Mobis India Limited - R&D Center in Hyderabad.

Hyundai Mobis is a global Strategic business partner of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) & Kia Motor Company in the areas of Advanced Automotive Modules, core automotive parts, and advanced automotive electronics systems.

Expressing delight on the collaboration, Jae oh Cha, Chief Technical officer (CTO), said, "Mobis India Limited (Mobis Technical Centre of India) is happy to collaborate with IIT Hyderabad for future technology development in advanced driver assistance systems and Chassis systems for Indian Automobile Market. We are looking forward to increasing the collaboration in the future".

