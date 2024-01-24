IIT Kanpur research unlocks mysteries of Binary Fluid Dynamics

Kanpur (UP), Jan 24 Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) have unveiled new insights into the process of relaxation of turbulent binary fluids

The new study has been published in the journal 'Communications Physics' by Nature Group.

This significant research on binary fluids, referring to a mixture such as oil and water, challenges existing theories of turbulent relaxation and opens new avenues in the practical application of binary fluid dynamics in science, engineering and various industries.

According to an official release, upon vigorous stirring, a binary fluid becomes turbulent and form an intermediate phase with cell-like structures.

The current study, led by Prof. Supratik Banerjee, along with research scholars Nandita Pan and Arijit Halder from the Department of Physics, IIT Kanpur, explores the detailed process how such a binary fluid relaxes when the stirring is withdrawn.

This discovery by the IIT Kanpur team has profound implications for understanding and manipulating the properties of such fluids in industrial applications.

In particular, the research offers a quantitative analysis of how the bulk of each component fluid and their interface in a binary mixture relax back to a phase-separated state once the turbulence ceases.

Interestingly, the relaxed state of the bulk turns up to be categorically different than that of the interface region.

However, both relax through a universal pathway, namely the principle of vanishing nonlinear transfers (PVNLT) proposed by the same authors very recently.

Furthermore, this relaxation process in binary fluids, as per the findings of the study, significantly differs from that in single-fluid systems. This distinction can be attributed to the conservation of an additional quantity called the 'scalar energy', which is pivotal in understanding this relaxation process.

Prof. Supratik Banerjee, Department of Physics at IIT Kanpur, said, “The findings of our research hold immense potential for applications in industries such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, where binary emulsions like mayonnaise, antacid emulsions, shampoos, and body creams are manufactured. The findings provide essential insights into the manufacturing and preservation processes. This can lead to more efficient production methods, reducing waste and costs.

He added, “Additionally, in pharmaceuticals, where the stability of emulsions is crucial for the efficacy of certain medications, this research can lead to enhanced drug formulations, ultimately improving patient outcomes.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor