IMC 2025: Nokia highlights AI-powered networks, Vi focuses on digital upskilling

New Delhi, Oct 8 Nokia and Vodafone Idea showcased their technological innovations in line with the evolving global tech and telecom landscape at Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, considering the ease and transformations that can add value to the Indian consumer.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the event, Sandeep Saxena, Technology and Solutions Head, Nokia Networks, said that the theme of this year’s IMC, 'Innovate to Transform' is perfectly aligns with his company's mission.

The company has been in operation in India for almost 30 years, and there is a long way to go, he said.

Throughout these years, Nokia has evolved as an organisation; it has its manufacturing and research and development facilities here, and the company is aligned with all the policies and initiatives of the government, Saxena said.

The Nokia official said that the company is a global leader in technology and innovation. "We create innovations in technology to transform the world and improve people’s lives," he said.

"This year, Nokia is showcasing multiple aspects of our technological advancements. We have an AI zone demonstrating how AI is integrated across the network—whether in the core, radio, or transport segments," Saxena highlighted.

Meanwhile, Nitin Jain, Executive Vice President Digital and Partnership Vodafone Idea, said that under the banner of Skill India, they demonstrate how technology can upskill people using self-learning tools powered by mixed reality, AI, and 4G/5G connectivity.

"We have showcased a variety of use cases, and I’m not sure if everyone had a chance to explore them, but I’d like to highlight a few," Jain stated.

"One focus is on fraud prevention—how we leverage technology, data, and artificial intelligence to detect potential fraud and spam, thereby protecting our customers," he added.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that ‘Made-in-India 4G stack is now ready for export’, highlighting the country’s rising presence in global technology markets.

The development demonstrates the power of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision" and India's advancements in the telecom industry over the last ten years, he said, in his address at the opening session of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 here.

The Prime Minister pointed out that nearly every district in the nation now has 5G connectivity, which is a significant advancement from the days when India had trouble with 2G networks.

