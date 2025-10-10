Imported car sales in South Korea jump 32 pc in September

Seoul, Oct 10 Sales of imported vehicles in South Korea rose more than 30 per cent in September from a year ago, driven by strong demand for Tesla and steady sales of hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs), industry data showed on Friday.

According to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA), the number of newly registered imported cars totaled 32,834 units last month, up 32.2 per cent from 24,839 units tallied a year ago.

KAIDA attributed the sales gain to the stable supply from some brands, new model launches and active marketing efforts.

Tesla's Model Y was the best-selling model with 8,361 units, trailed by the Mercedes-Benz E-Class with 3,239 units, the BMW 5 Series 2,196 units and BYD's Sealion 7 825.

By fuel type, hybrid vehicles accounted for 16,585 units, or 50.5 per cent of the total, followed by EVs at 39.3 per cent, gasoline models 9.5 per cent and diesel models at 0.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, another data from KAIDA showed that the sales of imported vehicles in South Korea jumped 22.6 per cent in August from a year earlier, driven by strong demand for newly launched models.

The number of newly registered imported cars reached 27,304 units last month, up from 22,263 the same month last year, the data added.

KAIDA said the monthly result was boosted by robust sales of new models such as the Tesla Model Y and Model 3.

The three bestselling models in August were Tesla's Model Y, the Model Y Long Range and the Model 3, the data showed.

Tesla's vehicle registrations more than tripled to 7,974 units last month from 2,208 a year earlier.

"Many young customers in their 20s and 30s opted for Tesla models because prices became more affordable after government subsidies for all-electric vehicles were applied," an industry official said.

