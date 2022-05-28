In case of online fraud, dial 'this' number; get your money back in few hours

With the advancement of technology, online fraud has also started to increase. Withdrawals from bank accounts with false identities over the phone have now become common. The Government of India has launched a Helpline Number to take action against scammers. With the help of this helpline number you can immediately report the fraud that has happened to you.

After calling 155260 the case is classed to state police. The police operator will then take the details of the fraudulent transaction and other personal information. The police register in the form 'Citizen Financial Cyber ​​Fraud Reporting and Management System'. That ticket is shared with the local bank, Wallet. Now the whole affair is between the victim and the fraudulent bank.

An acknowledgment number is sent via SMS to the mobile number of the complainant. You have to fill in all the information within 24 hours in the link in it. You will then see your ticket on the bank's reporting portal. Details can be checked in the internal system. If the accused has money in his account, the bank will hold it. The bank will not be able to withdraw the money. If the scammer transfers money to another account, the bank prepares a ticket for the other bank and the money can be held there as well.