Increasing mathematical learning may require stimulating brain: Study

Washington DC [US], September 1 : According to a study, electrical noise stimulation can assist students who struggle with mathematics in learning the subject more effectively.

In this special study, researchers looked into how neurostimulation affects learning. Although this non-invasive method is gaining popularity, little is understood about the neurophysiological changes it causes and how they affect learning.

In persons whose brains were less stimulated by mathematics prior to the application of stimulation, researchers discovered that electrical noise stimulation across the frontal area of the brain boosted mathematical abilities.

Both the groups who had high levels of brain stimulation during the initial evaluation and the placebo groups showed no improvement in maths results. The brain's sodium channels are believed to be affected by electrical noise stimulation, which interferes with the neuronal cell membrane and raises cortical excitability.

Professor Roi Cohen Kadosh, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience and Head of the School of Psychology at the University of Surrey who led this project, said, “Learning is key to everything we do in life – from developing new skills, such as driving a car, to learning how to code. Our brains are constantly absorbing and acquiring new knowledge.

“Previously, we have shown that a person’s ability to learn is associated with neuronal excitation in their brains. What we wanted to discover in this case is if our novel stimulation protocol could boost, in other words, excite, this activity and improve mathematical skills.”

For the study, 102 participants were recruited, and their mathematical skills were assessed through a series of multiplication problems. Participants were then split into four groups, a learning group exposed to high-frequency random electrical noise stimulation, an overlearning group in which participants practised the multiplication beyond the point of mastery with high-frequency random electrical noise stimulation.

The remaining two groups consisted of a learning and overlearning group but they were exposed to a sham (i.e., placebo) condition, an experience akin to real stimulation without applying significant electrical currents. EEG recordings were taken at the beginning and at the end of the stimulation to measurec.

Dr Nienke van Bueren from Radboud University, who led this work under Professor Cohen Kadosh's supervision, said, “These findings highlight that individuals with lower brain excitability may be more receptive to noise stimulation, leading to enhanced learning outcomes, while those with high brain excitability might not experience the same benefits in their mathematical abilities.”

Professor Cohen Kadosh added, “What we have found is how this promising neurostimulation works and under which conditions the stimulation protocol is most effective. This discovery could not only pave the way for a more tailored approach in a person’s learning journey but also shed light on the optimal timing and duration of its application.”

