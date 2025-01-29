‘Incredible milestone’: PM Modi congratulates ISRO on its 100th launch

New Delhi, Jan 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its 100th launch, terming it as an ‘incredible milestone’.

“Congratulations to @isro on the historic 100th launch!” PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi added that this incredible milestone illustrates the vision, dedication and commitment of the country’s scientists and engineers.

“With the private sector joining hands, India’s space journey will continue to attain new heights,” said PM Modi.

Earlier, in a significant milestone, ISRO successfully launched its 100th GSLV rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The GSLV-F15 rocket lifted off at 6:23 a.m., carrying the NVS-02 navigation satellite into space, adding another triumph to the nation’s space exploration achievements.

“LIFTOFF! The GSLV-F15 has successfully taken flight, carrying NVS-02 into its planned orbit. Stay tuned for more mission updates!” ISRO informed on social media.

The GSLV-F15 flight was particularly noteworthy as it is the 17th mission of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and the 11th successful mission utilising an indigenous cryogenic stage.

It also marks the 8th operational flight of GSLV featuring the indigenous Cryogenic stage, and the milestone 100th launch from India’s renowned spaceport in Sriharikota.

Meanwhile, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan said the national space agency will work to launch 100 missions in the next five years.

"Today we made a historical achievement. The 100th launch of ISRO has been successfully carried out with the hard work and teamwork of team ISRO," Narayanan said post-launch.

While the 100th launch came in 46 long years, the Chairman said: "In the next five years ISRO will aim to launch 100 missions".

