Independence Day 2023: List of ISRO's achievements over the years

Launching 104 satellites

India created history by successfully launching 104 satellites on a single mission, overtaking the previous record of 37 satellites launched by Russia in 2014.On board was a 714kg satellite for earth observation and more than 100 smaller satellites weighing less than 10kg each. Three were Indian-owned, 96 were from US companies, and the rest belonged to companies based in Israel, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. Most were owned by Planet Labs Inc, a US-based Earth-imaging company.The feat did not require vastly new technology, but rather reflects the shrinking size and weight of modern satellites.After reaching a height of about 505km, the satellites will separate from the launch vehicle at different times, angles and velocities to avoid collisions. India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, hailed the launch on Twitter as an “exceptional achievement”.

Mars Orbit Mission – 2014

Mangalyaan was India’s maiden mission to Mars. the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took a massive chance and made a huge leap. They launched the Mars Orbiter Mission, or 'Mangalyaan', a space probe designed to gather information on the Red Planet. It also made ISRO the first space organisation to achieve the feat in its first attempt.ISRO launched the Mars Orbiter on November 5, 2013, which placed itself into orbit around the red planet by September 24, 2014. Though the satellite was only designed for a six-month-long mission, it’s continued to beam back data to the Indian space agency for four years. The satellite tweeted out the celebration, including a picture of Mars's Olympus Mons. MOM, which was launched on November 5, 2013, by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Mars Orbiter Mission, or as it’s been popularly called, the Mangalyaan, is a space probe orbiting Mars. It was India’s first interplanetary mission. It also made India the first Asian nation to reach this amazing destination and the first nation in the world to do so on its first attempt!The Mars Orbiter Mission probe lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, which is ISRO’s mission launch centre located in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The MOM probe then spent about a month in Earth’s orbit. It went into the orbit of Mars on September 24, 2014, after a 298-day transit to Mars.

Chandrayan

Chandrayaan 1, India’s first lunar mission, marked a significant milestone in the country’s space exploration journey. Launched on October 22, 2008, by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the mission aimed to explore the moon’s surface and gather vital scientific data. Let’s take a look at the timeline, objectives, and achievements of this historic mission. Chandrayaan 1 had several objectives to achieve during its mission. The primary aim was to enhance India’s technological capabilities in space exploration and lunar science. Despite its premature end, Chandrayaan 1 achieved remarkable success during its operational period. The mission provided crucial data and made significant discoveries.

Aryabhata's Launch

On April 19, 1975, India took a giant leap into the space age with the successful launch of its first satellite, Aryabhata. Named after the renowned Indian mathematician and astronomer, the satellite's launch marked a significant milestone in India's space program. With the help of the Soviet Union, Aryabhata was launched into orbit using aKosmos-3M launch vehicle from the Kapustin Yar launch site in Russia. This historic moment heralded the beginning of a new era in Indian space research and technology.India's interest in space exploration began in the early 1960s under the guidance of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, who is widely regarded as the father of the Indian space program. Recognising the potential of space technology for national development, the Indian government established the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 1969. The primary objective of ISRO was to harness space technology for national development while pursuing space research and planetary exploration.

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan-2 is an Indian mission to send an orbiter, lander, and rover to the Moon. The three vehicles launched as one combined spacecraft in July 2019 to lunar orbit, and the lander, carrying the rover, attempted but failed to touch down in the Moon's southern hemisphere. The orbiter continues to study the Moon from above. The mission builds on ISRO's Chandrayaan-1 orbiter, which launched in October 2008 and operated for 10 months. Chandrayaan-2 features improved instruments and new technologies intended for future planetary missions. The orbiter is planned to operate for seven years, while the lander and rover were expected to survive one lunar daytime period had they successfully landed.The mission cost approximately 603 Rs crore ($87 million).

