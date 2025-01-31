India a huge market for us, clocked Dec quarter growth record: Apple CEO

New Delhi, Jan 31 India is a huge market for us and we have achieved a December quarter growth record where the iPhone was the top selling model in the country for the October-December period of 2024, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said.

Speaking to analysts after posting robust results for its Q1, Cook said they had great results in a number of emerging markets.

“As you know from past calls, we are particularly keen on India. India set a December-quarter record during the quarter, and we’re opening more stores there, we’ve announced that we’re going to open four new stores there,” said Apple CEO.

He further stated that the iPhone was the top selling model in India for the quarter.

“It is the second largest smartphone market in the world and the third largest for PCs and tablets, and so there’s a huge market, and we have very modest share in these markets. I think there’s lots of upside there, and that’s just one of the emerging markets,” he mentioned.

The iPhone Active Install Base grew to an all-time high in total and in every geographic segment.

“We also set an all-time record for upgraders. According to a recent survey from Kantar, during the December quarter, iPhone was a top-selling model in the U.S., urban China, India, the UK, France, Australia, and Japan,” informed Cook.

The Apple CEO mentioned Zomato, saying the leading food ordering and delivery company in India has deployed thousands of Macs across their workforce to foster innovation.

Apple reported its best quarter ever, with revenue of $124.3 billion, up 4 per cent from a year ago.

“We were thrilled to bring customers our best-ever lineup of products and services during the holiday season. Through the power of Apple silicon, we’re unlocking new possibilities for our users with Apple Intelligence, which makes apps and experiences even better and more personal,” said the company’s CEO.

Apple Intelligence will be available in even more languages this April, including in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor