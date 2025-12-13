India actively engaging with global maritime industry to bolster ports, shipping sector

New Delhi, Dec 13 The government on Saturday said it has been actively engaging with various countries, multilateral organisations and global maritime industry partners for collaboration in ports, shipping and maritime logistics.

These include partnerships for port modernisation, development of shipping infrastructure, green shipping initiatives, digitization and maritime skill development, said Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Notable engagements include India-Russia partnership to explore Northern Sea Route, Eastern Maritime Corridor and training of Indian Seafarers in Polar Waters, Indo-Danish Centre of Excellence in Green Shipping and India-Singapore partnership for Green and Digital Shipping Corridor.

Further, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Gujarat has collaborated with Port of Rotterdam for setting up technically advanced, state-of-the-art supply side facilities including storage, handling, transportation and dispatch facilities for green hydrogen/green ammonia and derivatives at DPA, Kandla.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is also allowed in port sector in India.

DP World, UAE currently operates container terminals at various location such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Maharashtra, Cochin Port in Kerala and Chennai Port in Tamil Nadu.

Further, DP World is also developing a container terminal at Tuna Tekra, Deendayal Port in state of Gujarat. Similarly, PSA Singapore operates terminals at Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Maharashtra, informed the minister.

The government has engaged with maritime countries like Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Oman etc. to explore avenues for possible collaboration.

The ‘India Maritime Week 2025’, organised in Mumbai in October 2025, elicited participation from over 93 countries, and involved more than 100,000 delegates and stakeholders.

Further, the government has approved a comprehensive package of Rs 69,725 crore to revitalise the country’s shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem.

The initiative adopts a four-pillar approach aimed at developing a globally competitive, technologically advanced, and sustainable maritime sector, said the minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor