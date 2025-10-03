India advancing towards inclusive and universal social protection: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 3 India is advancing towards inclusive and universal social protection, said Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, even as the nation on Friday was conferred with the prestigious International Social Security Association (ISSA) Award 2025 for ‘outstanding achievement in social security’.

The triennial award recognised India’s exceptional progress in social protection systems globally.

India is the fifth recipient of this award, and the country joins the leading nations worldwide in the field of social protection coverage.

Addressing the World Social Security Forum (WSSF) 2025 in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, Mandaviya, Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs, highlighted India’s historic expansion in social security coverage from 19 per cent in 2015 to 64.3 per cent in 2025 -- which covers over 940 million citizens, as recognised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

“This award is a testament to the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and to our guiding principle of Antyodaya, empowering the last person in the line, that has shaped our journey towards inclusive and universal social protection,” Mandaviya said, while receiving the award on behalf of the government.

Further, the Union Minister elaborated on the establishment of an extensive digital public infrastructure in India for efficient last-mile delivery of social security benefits, with special reference to the e-Shram portal.

“The e-Shram portal is a National Digital Database that serves as a 'One-Stop Solution' connecting over 310 million unorganised workers with social welfare schemes through a multilingual, seamless interface,” he stated, at the premier global gathering of over 1,200 social security policymakers and professionals from 163 countries.

Mandaviya also drew attention to the National Career Service (NCS) portal, which is equipped with robust digital tools to bring job seekers and employers on a common platform.

“Today, NCS has an authenticated database of skilled workforce, which is easily accessible for employers worldwide, and is integrated with e-Shram. This will ensure our skilled youth can access global opportunities without losing their social security benefits,” he said.

During the plenary session of the Summit, Mandaviya underlined the role of India’s two leading social security organisations, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), in providing a wide range of healthcare, insurance, and pension schemes to the nation’s workforce.

He also spoke on the evolving role of social security in tandem with technological and labour market changes.

“We are strengthening our social security through comprehensive policy, process, and digital reforms. India is leveraging technology to create new income opportunities and a social security net through a holistic approach that combines financial access, skilling, self-employment, and digital innovation,” the Minister said.

“India stands at the forefront - ready to shape the future and inspire the world’s youth,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor