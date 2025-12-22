India among highest AI adopters globally, 86 pc employees believe AI boosts productivity

New Delhi, Dec 22 Around 62 per cent Indians are using GenAI at work regularly, whereas 90 per cent employers and 86 per cent employees believe that AI impacts productivity positively, a report showed on Monday.

Also, 75 per cent employees and 72 per cent employers believe that GenAI enhances decision making, 82 per cent employees and 92 per cent employers believe it positively impacts quality of work, said the ‘EY 2025 Work Reimagined Survey’.

The report shows that India is among the highest AI adopters globally, and leads with 53 points on the ‘AI Advantage’ score, developed to quantify the real impact of AI at work by measuring how much time employees save, while the global average score sits at 34 points.

The survey, now in its sixth edition, draws insights from 15,000 employees and 1,500 employers across 29 markets globally. In India, where 800 employees and 50 employers were surveyed, a strong environment supports employee engagement and resilience in the changing AI landscape, according to the report.

India also holds a 'Talent Health' score of 82, the highest among all geographies assessed. This score measures employee sentiment regarding culture, rewards, and development, areas that collectively form the foundation of Talent Health.

The global average 'Talent Health' score stands at 65 out of 100, with culture accounting for 44 per cent, rewards 32 per cent and development 24 per cent, the report mentioned.

“India has made strong strides in AI adoption, and organizations are taking a more intentional approach to balancing productivity, skills, and employee experience. Technology, including AI, is increasingly shaping how work gets done, but the real impact comes from how employers are using it to strengthen talent health, capability, and workforce resilience,” said Anurag Malik, Partner and National Leader – People Consulting, EY India.

The findings also reveal how employers and employees view AI governance. Around 94 per cent employers and 89 per cent employees consistently report higher levels of confidence across ethical and responsible AI.

While both 87 per cent employees and 90 per cent employers in India say learning new skills is essential — actual learning hours remain limited.

Most employees globally report spending fewer than 40 hours a year on AI learning.

The data makes a compelling case for structured skilling: employees who invest more time in AI learning show markedly lower intent to leave. Higher learning hours also translate directly into more hours saved per week, reinforcing the productivity impact of continuous skill development, said the report.

