India and Israel to strengthen collaboration in fisheries and aquaculture

New Delhi, Jan 12 Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, is slated to visit Israel from January 13-15, underscoring the growing strategic and economic engagement between India and Israel, an official statement said on Monday.

The minister will participate in the ‘Second Global Summit on Blue Food Security: Sea the Future’ on the invitation of Minister of Agriculture and Food Security of Israel, Avi Dichter, the statement added. The visit is expected to further reinforce the longstanding partnership between India and Israel, strengthen collaboration in fisheries and aquaculture, and create new pathways for collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

This reflects the shared commitment of both countries to deepen bilateral cooperation in the field of fisheries and aquaculture, according to Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Apart from participating in the ‘Sea the Future Summit’, Singh is also expected to have separate bilateral meetings with his Israeli counterpart Dichter and Ministers of other countries attending the conference.

The ministry said that discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation through policy alignment and institutional partnerships, promoting sustainable fisheries management and modern aquaculture technologies, enhancing research, capacity building and innovation linkages, facilitating trade and investment through improved market access and standards, joint R&D in advanced aquaculture and advancing the blue economy agenda with emphasis on sustainability, climate resilience and food security.

Singh is also slated to meet CEOs of major Israeli companies and startups in fields of agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture.

The programme includes visits to key institutions and innovation hubs offering insights into Israel’s cutting-edge technological ecosystem in the field of fisheries and aquaculture.

Meanwhile, India’s seafood exports touched an all-time high (in value) at Rs 62,408 crore during 2024-25, up by 3.11 per cent compared to Rs 60,523.89 crore in 2023-24, and continues to rise this fiscal (FY26). Meanwhile, fish production increased to 197.75 lakh tonnes in FY2024-25, from 95.79 lakh tonnes in FY2013-14, up by a massive 106 per cent.

