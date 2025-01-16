India at 2nd spot in 'future of work' skills in emerging tech: QS Index

New Delhi, Jan 16 The QS World Future Skills Index on Thursday ranked India as one of the most prepared job markets for future in-demand skills in emerging technologies.

India is ranked 27th overall in the first-ever QS Skills Index. The country also gained significantly in three important categories -- 37th in skills fit, 26th in academic readiness, and 40th in economic transformation.

India came second in the Future of Work category, surpassed only by the US. The results demonstrate the success of the 10 years of India's skilling mission.

The Index’s findings are based on an assessment of 190 countries, over 280 million job postings, more than five million employers' skills demand, over 5,000 universities, and 17.5 million research papers.

With India doing exceptionally well in integrating AI into its workforce, the QS analysis underscores the country’s readiness to adopt AI, digital, and green technologies, ahead of many countries.

"India's exceptional GDP growth, developing economy, and youth population position it uniquely on the global stage," said Matteo Quacquarelli, vice president, strategy and analytics at QS.

To sustain the growth, Quacquarelli stressed the need "to equip the workforce with relevant skills through comprehensive higher education reforms”.

Further, the report stated that India remains the second-largest destination for VC in the Asia Pacific.

This is despite global challenges, including a decline in venture capital (VC) funding. The report reinforces the country’s “robust investment ecosystem essential for innovation and future-ready job creation”.

“The QS report also highlights the critical need for enhancements in India's higher education system, particularly in equipping graduates with the skills most demanded by employers," the report noted.

The report also suggested measures in key areas such as education, entrepreneurship, and green skills integration to further boost India’s position.

It stressed the importance of strengthening industry-academia collaboration and boosting research and development investment to sustain long-term growth and competitiveness.

