India at the forefront of leading the 'double AI' revolution: Suneeta Reddy

New Delhi, Oct 21 With Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting India has a 'double AI' advantage with the power of ‘Aspirational India’ and ‘Artificial Intelligence’ combining, Apollo Hospitals Managing Director, Suneeta Reddy on Monday said that India is at the forefront of being able to lead this revolution.

In the era of Artificial Intelligence, India is powered by another AI - Aspirational India - which accelerates the country's growth, PM Modi said on Monday at the NDTV World Summit. PM Modi said that in the Artificial Intelligence mission started this year, India will increase the use of the technology in every sector.

Talking to IANS, Suneeta Reddy said: "PM Modi spoke very well at the Summit. He talked about Artificial Intelligence and Aspirational Intelligence. I think India is at the forefront of being able to lead this revolution. But, I want to add one more dimension which is in our favour that is Human Intelligence."

"We have a workforce, but there is a need to skill up. Skilling up our workforce will help us in becoming the third largest economy in the world which is our aspiration in the next 10 years," she added.

The Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals asserted that under the leadership of PM Modi, there has been rapid growth in the manufacturing sector.

"India is leading on the path of development as the manufacturing and exporting has improved. We are now exporting services to the world. I think that we will continue to improve in every field and will surely contribute to the world,: she stated.

She further claimed that in India we have the largest Global Capability Centres (GCC), especially in the South.

"We are global capability providers to the world. I am sure there is so much in terms of reinventing technology and providing health care facilities to the world," she said.

