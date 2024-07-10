India, Austria to work together in areas like AI, blueprint for coming decades prepared: PM Modi

Vienna, July 10 India and Austria will work together in areas such as infrastructure development, innovation, renewable energy, hydrogen, water and waste management, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Wednesday.

Making a joint statement along with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, PM Modi said a blueprint for cooperation over the coming decades has been prepared.

"This is not limited to economic cooperation and investment alone,” the Prime Minister said.

"To connect the youth and ideas of both countries, the startup bridge will be accelerated. An agreement on mobility and migration partnership has already been reached. This will facilitate legal migration and the movement of skilled workforce. Exchanges between cultural and educational institutions will be promoted," he added.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Vienna from Moscow on Tuesday evening, said he and the Austrian Chancellor shared thoughts on challenges faced by humanity, such as climate change and terrorism.

"Regarding climate, we invite Austria to join our initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and the Biofuel Alliance," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Federal Chancery as he began his landmark visit to Austria, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 41 years.

