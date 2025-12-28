India bets on green ports to power next phase of maritime growth

New Delhi, Dec 28 India’s ambition to become a strong maritime power is no longer just a long-term goal -- it is clearly visible along its 7,500-kilometre coastline.

Ports that were once modest trade gateways are now busy hubs of economic activity, handling growing volumes of cargo and supporting India’s push for manufacturing, exports, and global competitiveness, as per India Narrative report.

But as port activity expands, a critical question has come to the forefront: how can growth continue without harming fragile coastal ecosystems and worsening climate change?

India’s answer is increasingly clear. Policymakers now see green growth not as an obstacle to development, but as the only way to make that development sustainable in the long run.

Ports handle almost 95 per cent of India’s external trade by volume, making them vital to the economy, the report said.

Over the past decade, cargo at major ports has risen sharply -- from about 581 million tonnes to nearly 855 million tonnes. This growth reflects stronger manufacturing and deeper integration with global supply chains.

At the same time, ports are major sources of air pollution, water contamination, and carbon emissions, and many are located close to mangroves, wetlands, coral reefs, and densely populated coastal cities.

A major shift is already underway. The replacement of the colonial-era Ports Act of 1908 with the Indian Ports Act, 2025 marks a turning point in maritime governance.

Environmental safeguards are now built directly into the legal framework, making sustainability a core requirement rather than a voluntary add-on. This change is supported by long-term planning that links port growth with climate responsibility.

Central to this approach is the Maritime India Vision 2030, which places sustainability at the heart of port-led development. It is backed by the Harit Sagar Green Port Guidelines, which set clear and measurable goals.

Ports are expected to cut carbon emissions per tonne of cargo by 30 per cent by 2030, electrify a large share of their equipment, and source more than 60 per cent of their energy from renewable sources.

These targets are designed to scale up further toward 2047, showing that green transition is an ongoing process, not a one-time effort.

Ports are also moving toward cleaner day-to-day operations. Shore-to-ship power systems allow vessels to switch off their diesel engines while docked, reducing air pollution in nearby cities.

Electrified cranes, vehicles, and cargo-handling equipment lower noise levels, cut fuel costs, and improve safety for workers.

These changes directly benefit local communities that have long faced the environmental impact of port activity.

Water management and biodiversity protection are also becoming priorities. Ports use large amounts of freshwater and generate wastewater and dredged material.

New practices focus on recycling wastewater, reducing discharge, and reusing dredged material for construction or coastal protection.

Efforts to restore mangroves and increase green cover help absorb carbon and protect shorelines from storms and erosion, which are becoming more frequent due to climate change.

