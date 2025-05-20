India committed to building a sustainable, inclusive energy future: Manohar Lal

New Delhi, May 20 India has highlighted energy security as one of the most pressing current challenges, emphasising the need to strengthen BRICS cooperation to ensure economic stability and sustainability, as well as to promote equitable access to energy resources globally, the government said on Tuesday.

At the BRICS Energy Ministers’ Meeting hosted in Brasília, Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive energy future and lauded Brazil’s leadership under the theme, 'Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.'

He further emphasised the critical role of energy security, access, and affordability in advancing global development goals.

Manohar Lal also showcased India’s rapid progress in clean energy, like 90 per cent increase in electricity capacity over the past decade, reaching 475 GW in 2025 and targeting 900 GW by 2032 and becoming the world’s third-largest producer of solar and wind energy.

India is marching fast towards achieving Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), along with achieving a 20 per cent ethanol blending milestone, thus advancing biofuel adoption and emissions reduction.

The country is investing in smart grids, advanced metering infrastructure, and an expanded transmission network, including the Green Energy Corridor, informed the minister.

India has set ambitious goals for green hydrogen and nuclear energy, including a 100 GW nuclear capacity target by 2047.

Manohar Lal also emphasised the role of the Global Biofuels Alliance in advancing cooperation in the biofuels sector and underscored India’s commitment to energy efficiency through innovative programs such as the Energy Conservation Sustainable Buildings Code, rooftop solar initiatives, and efficient appliance standards.

He underscored the vital role of fossil fuels in the global energy mix —especially for developing countries — and urged greater cooperation to promote their cleaner and efficient use through technologies such as coal gasification, carbon capture and storage, and green chemical innovations.

Manohar Lal extended an invitation to the BRICS nations to participate in the next BRICS energy gathering, scheduled for 2026 in India, reaffirming the country’s commitment to leading the energy agenda for the Global South.

