India committed to conserve biodiversity, foster harmony between people and nature: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 3 India is committed to conserving biodiversity and creating harmony between people and nature, said the government on the International Day for Biosphere Reserves on Monday.

The International Day for Biosphere Reserves is observed every year on November 3 to celebrate regions where nature and communities coexist in harmony.

“India celebrates this day alongside the world, highlighting its strong network of biosphere reserves that stretch across diverse terrains: mountains, forests, coasts, and islands. These areas demonstrate India's commitment to conserving biodiversity and fostering harmonious living between people and nature through both national initiatives and international frameworks like the UNESCO Man and Biosphere (MAB) Programme,” the government said in an official statement.

The government also highlighted ongoing efforts to reinforce the potential of biosphere reserves to protect ecological riches and promote the well-being of present and future generations. These reserves continue to prove that sustainable living and conservation can go hand in hand.

Biosphere reserves are areas identified by national governments for conserving biodiversity and promoting sustainable development.

These reserves link biodiversity protection with community welfare and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

National initiatives like Project Tiger, Project Elephant, and Green India Mission complement Biosphere Reserve efforts.

As per the government data, India has 18 notified Biosphere Reserves covering approximately 91,425 sq. km, of which 13 are recognised by UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR).

These reserves span diverse landscapes, from mountains and forests to coasts and islands, showcasing India’s ecological richness and commitment to conserving biodiversity while supporting local communities.

The Biosphere Reserve Division of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) administers a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for Biodiversity Conservation, which operates as a sub-scheme under the broader Conservation of Natural Resources and Ecosystems (CNRE) programme.

The scheme provides financial assistance to states for targeted conservation and development activities, with implementation primarily handled by State Forest Departments.

India’s observance of the day "highlights the country’s enduring commitment to biodiversity conservation and sustainable development", the statement said.

The country's biosphere reserves, which integrate ecological protection with community empowerment, function as living examples of harmony between nature and people

"With a growing network of reserves, increased forest cover, and active collaboration for innovative and inclusive approaches, India continues to set benchmarks in global conservation," the statement said.

"These efforts ensure that both ecological treasures and local communities thrive, strengthening India’s role as a leader in sustainable living for present and future generations," it added.

