India committed to global climate action with expanding forest cover, sustainable forestry: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 25 Efforts undertaken to expand forest cover and promote sustainable forestry underscore India’s commitment to global climate action, the government said on Saturday.

India recently achieved a significant milestone in global forest statistics by advancing to the ninth position worldwide in terms of total forest area, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)’s Global Forest Resources Assessment (GFRA) 2025.

In the previous assessment in 2020, India was ranked 10th. The country has also maintained its third position globally in the annual net gain of forest area.

“This shows what strong national commitment can achieve. India’s consistent efforts in expanding forest cover, promoting sustainable forestry, and implementing missions like Green India Mission underscore its commitment to environmental conservation and global climate action,” the government said in an official statement.

To enhance forest cover, the government increased funds in the Budget 2025-26.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) allocated Rs 3,412.82 crore, a 9 per cent increase from the revised estimate of Rs 3,125.96 crore in 2024-25.

Other measures include the launch of the National Mission for a Green India (GIM), the National Afforestation Programme, and Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)

While GIM seeks to expand forest and tree cover, restore ecosystems, and enhance biodiversity and carbon sinks, the afforestation programme aims for the regeneration of degraded forests and adjoining areas in the country.

The Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam initiative, under Mission LiFE, is an emotional call to encourage tree plantation by linking it to the love for one’s mother or motherland.

These measures resulted in about 72,739 thousand hectares of forest area in India -- roughly 2 per cent of the world total, as per GFRA 2025 data.

Further, the country gained success in expanding planted forests with bamboo and rubber plantations, the statement said.

With an increase in forest cover, India also ranked fifth among the top global carbon sinks, with its forests removing 150 million tonnes of CO₂ per year during 2021-2025, advancing the global climate goals.

Asia, including India, saw forest carbon removals increase to 0.9 Gt CO₂ per year in 2021-2025, with deforestation emissions dropping significantly, as per data from the FAO.

